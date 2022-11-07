Deschutes National Forest implements, shifts trail closures west of Bend, near Sunriver

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes National Forest is implementing and shifting trail closures in areas west of Bend and near Sunriver as vegetation management work progresses. Trails are closed for public and operator safety during operations.

Starting Monday, the following trail closures go into effect and are in place Monday through Friday. Trail and road access is open on Saturday, Sunday and federal holidays:

West Bend area – Voodoo Trail will be closed from the northern junction with Ben’s south to the junction with Phil’s Trail Ben’s Trail will be closed from the junction with Forest Service Road 4610 to the junction with Forest Service Road 4601-300 and Pine Drops/Whoops Forest Service Road 350 will be closed from the junction with Forest Service Road 300 east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4610 Storm King will REOPEN between Phil’s Trail and Forest Service Road 4615. The trail will remain CLOSED between Forest Service Road 4615 south to the junction with COD

Sunriver area – Blackrock Trail will be closed in entirety Old Mill Hiker Trail will be closed in entirety Sun-Lava Paved Path will be closed between the junction with Forest Service Road 9702 to Lava Lands Visitor Center Deschutes River Trail will be closed from Benham East to the junction with Forest Service Road 9702-621



Starting Monday, the following trail closures will go into effect and are in place seven days a week:

Tyler’s Traverse & Forest Service Road 300 (Tyler’s Uphill) will be closed between Forest Service Road 41 and east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4130

will be closed between Forest Service Road 41 and east to the junction with Forest Service Road 4130 Tyler’s will be closed between the junction with Larsen Trail south to the junction with Forest Service Road 4133

will be closed between the junction with Larsen Trail south to the junction with Forest Service Road 4133 Duodenum will be closed from its junction with Royal Flush to its junction with Tyler’s

Trail closures are designed to keep the optimal amount of trail milage open for recreationists during this work. However, if users disregard the closures, the closures will have to be moved further out from the work area.

This work is being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading in the wildland-urban interface. Removing excess vegetation increases firefighters’ opportunities for success in stopping a wildfire should it start in this area. This work will help to create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information about trail closures and operations, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.