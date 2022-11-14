Deschutes County hires new county forester, Fire Adapted Communities coordinator

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new county forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities coordinator.

Moriarty, who started in his new role Monday, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for the Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.

As county forester, Moriarty will lead the day-to-day operations of the county’s Natural Resources program, which focuses on fire prevention, mitigation and preparedness. The program also provides education and support to landowners for noxious weed control.

Heiner, who starts in her new role on Thursday, has wildland fire fighting and digital media experience. She worked for more than five seasons as a wildland fire fighter for GFP Enterprises. Heiner earned a bachelor’s degree in Natural Resources: Forest Fire and Restoration and a minor in Communications from Oregon State University’s College of Forestry.

She will facilitate fire adapted community strategies through the management of the Firewise Communities Program and will work closely with the community and partners to prepare, revise and implement Community Wildfire Protection Plans. She will also support educational opportunities for county residents and stakeholders.

Both Moriarty and Heiner will be working closely with the Oregon Living with Fire organization, which is supported by four counties and many interagency stakeholders. The primary role of Oregon Living With Fire is to facilitate the implementation of the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Strategy in Central Oregon and the programs led by the County Forester and Fire Adapted Community Coordinator directly implement the strategic goals of the Cohesive Strategy.