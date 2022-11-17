Deschutes County seeks applicants for new Wolf Depredation Compensation, Finance Assistance Committee

Deschutes County is accepting applications from community members who are interested in serving on its new Wolf Depredation Compensation and Finance Assistance Committee. The committee is intended to focus on preventing and reducing conflict related to the presence of wolves.

This year, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife declared an area of known wolf activity in Deschutes County.

This new committee will make recommendations to the Board of Commissioners on grant applications to the State’s Wolf Depredation Compensation and Financial Assistance Grant Program. This grant program complements and supports Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wolf Conservation and Management Plan by working to proactively minimize wolf-livestock conflict and assist livestock producers experiencing wolf-related livestock losses.

Applications for the county’s Wolf Depredation Compensation and Finance Assistance Committee are being accepted from community members who own or manage livestock and from community members who are supporters of wolf conservation or coexistence with wolves. Four new positions are available.

Once established, the committee will recommend funding for prevention and non-lethal deterrence of wolf-livestock conflict and recommend compensation for wolf-related livestock loss.

At a later date, the county will recruit for business representatives who are interested in serving on this new committee.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit www.deschutes.org/jobs to learn more and to apply. A letter of interest is required. Applications will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 2.