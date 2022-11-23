Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3.

Stevens Rd Sewer Line Installation (Bend Area) – Installation of a sewer line crossing will be occurring on Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road.

Traffic Information – From Monday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 23, Stevens Road will be closed to public traffic between SE 27th Street and Ward Road. A designated detour route is in place via Bear Creek Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

Tumalo Reservoir Rd Irrigation Crossing (Bend Area) – Installation of an irrigation crossing will be occurring on Tumalo Reservoir Road between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road.

Traffic Information – From Monday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Dec. 2, Tumalo Reservoir Road will be closed to public traffic between Tyler Road and Pinehurst Road. A designated detour route is in place via Mock Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Utility work, paving, and earthwork will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Dec. 31. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

Wastewater Transmission Pipeline (La Pine Area) – Installation of a sewer pipeline will be occurring along Rosland Road between Drafter Road and Darlene Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.