Deschutes County road construction update: Week of December 11-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of December 11-17.

Stevens Rd Sewer Line Installation (Bend Area) – Installation of a sewer line crossing will be occurring on Stevens Road between SE 27th Street and Ward Road.

Traffic Information – Stevens Road will remain closed to public traffic between SE 27th Street and Ward Road through Dec. 23. A designated detour route is in place via Bear Creek Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Utility work, paving, and earthwork will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S.20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Dec. 31. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581