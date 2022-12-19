Rep. Bentz nominates 15 Second District students for acceptance to U.S. service academies

Five from Deschutes County

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Rep. Cliff Bentz (OR-02) announced Monday that he has nominated 15 Oregon students, five from Deschutes County, for acceptance to the prestigious United States service academies.

Bentz’s Service Academy Nomination Board - retired and active-duty military officers who interview potential candidates for the service academies - recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and character.

"I am honored to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s service academies," Bentz said. "Years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character have earned these future leaders these much-deserved nominations. By pursuing a higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”

"I also appreciate my Service Academy Nomination Board for recommending these young leaders. Their experience serving our country in uniform is invaluable to the nomination process and speaks to the caliber of the students they interviewed and recommended for nominations this year. Without their guidance and understanding of what it takes to succeed at the U.S. service academies, these nominations would not be possible," said Bentz.

Serving on Bentz’s Service Academy Nomination Board were: Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Paula Brown; Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeff Smith; Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lieutenant Rich Halsted; Retired Oregon Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Kirk Mickelsen; and Retired U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 4 Darren Root.

The service academies include the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York. Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy this spring.

2022’s Nominees are as follows:

Deschutes County:

Kyle Garrity, son of John and Carrie Garrity of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School - nominated to the Unites States Naval Academy.

Victoria Griffith, daughter of Aaron and Julie Griffith of Bend, attending Summit High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Kaylee Nystrom, daughter of Jason and Candace Nystrom of Bend, attending Summit High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Madison Ruff, daughter of Joseph and Lisa Ruff of Bend, attending Summit High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Nadia Zawinsky, daughter of Alexander and Valerie Zawinsky of Bend, attending Mountain View High School – nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Hood River County:

Charles Wilson, son of Vincent and Sarah Wilson of Parkdale, attending Hood River Valley High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.

Jackson County:

Parker Gutches, daughter of Chad Gutches and Sarah Mitchell of Jacksonville, attending St. Mary’s High School – nominated to the United States Military Academy, United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.

Tyler Havniear, son of Ronald and Anne Havniear of Gold Hill, attending Crater School of Business Innovation and Science – nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Chloe Rambo, daughter of Tom and Sid Rambo of Central Point, attending University of Oregon – nominated to the United States Military Academy.

Benning Rojas-Kerbow, son of Willivan Rojas and Devon Kerbow-Rojas of Eagle Point, attending Colegio Nueva Granada – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.

Josephine County:

Phurin Veeraumpaipong, son of Surachai and Sunita of Grants Pass, attending Grants Pass High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Malheur County:

Jace Martin, son of Ryan and Jennifer Martin of Nyssa, attending Adrian High School - nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.

Umatilla County:

Chas Corbett, son of Rob and Elizabeth Corbett of Pendleton, attending Pendleton High School - nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy.

Union County:

Ava Palmer, daughter of Thomas and Tara Palmer of La Grande, attending La Grande High School - nominated to the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

Wasco County: