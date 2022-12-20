Skip to Content
Six elected Deschutes County officials to be sworn in Jan. 3; public invited to ceremony

Also will be livestreamed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Six newly elected and re-elected Deschutes County officials will be sworn into office at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Courtroom C of the Deschutes County Circuit Courthouse, located at 1100 NW Bond Street in Bend.

Six elected officeholders are scheduled to attend the formal ceremony and publicly take the oath of office, which will be administered by the Honorable Wells Ashby, Presiding Judge for the Deschutes County Circuit Court.

Those scheduled to be formally sworn in are:

  • County Commissioner Patti Adair
  • County Commissioner Tony DeBone
  • County Assessor Scot Langton
  • County Clerk Steve Dennison
  • County Treasurer Bill Kuhn
  • District Attorney Steve Gunnels

The public is invited to the ceremony. Attendees will need to pass through a security checkpoint to enter the courthouse.

The swearing-in ceremony will also be live-streamed. To view online, click on this link www.courts.oregon.gov/courts/deschutes/go/pages/remote-hearings.aspx and scroll to the middle of the page for “Judge Ashby’s Calendar."

