‘Know Sustainability’ this January with the Deschutes Public Library

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Turn over a new leaf this January to strike a balance between environment and economy.

Local farmers share sustainable practices for agriculture in the High Desert. Learn how the Amish have sustained their traditional lifestyle and nourish yourself with plant-forward cooking. Discover how the wine industry is promoting sustainable practices and consider a cleaner, greener future with electric cars, bikes, and beyond.

Please note the location of programs as some are hosted at offsite venues. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Sustainable Farming in the High Desert

Hear from local farmers dedicated to meeting the needs of current and future generations. David and Megan from Boundless Farmstead explore organic and sustainable farming practices, certifications and labels, the local food system, and more.

The Amish: A Sociological Journey

Sociology professors John and Maria Jose Tenuto share their 20 years of research on Amish communities, including the origins, life stages, traditions, customs, food, religion, and community of one of America’s most famous subcultural groups.

The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes, and More

We are in the middle of a revolution in how we get around. Join The Environmental Center’s Electric Mobility Expert to learn about affordable used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes, and what is yet to come.

Sustainable Wine Featuring Bedrock Wine Co. at Arome*

Join us for an evening to learn about different ways a vineyard and winery can promote and practice sustainability. Try a line up of three wines from our featured winery and learn how to support producers guided by these principles. Registration required.

Thursday, January 12 • 5:00 p.m. • Arome | 432 SW 6th Street, Redmond

Nourish Yourself with Plant-Forward Cooking

You don’t necessarily have to exclude meat to incorporate more vegetables, beans, fruits, and whole grain into your meals. Bring more versatility in your approach to sustainable food with Yanessa Young, founder of Thirsty Radish.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at www.deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.