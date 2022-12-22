Deschutes County Solid Waste expands schedule at Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, Deschutes County’s Southwest Transfer Station near La Pine will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This expanded schedule reflects the addition of two new days to the transfer station’s schedule.

“With the growth that southern Deschutes County has been experiencing, expanding the schedule at the Southwest transfer station will provide more convenient access to the community,” said Chad Centola, the county's Director of Solid Waste.

The Southwest Transfer Station, located at 54580 Highway 97 (about 1 mile north of State Rec Road) accepts solid waste from residents and businesses that do not have access to, or subscribe to curbside refuse collection services. The facility also offers full service recyclables collection.