Deschutes County accepting applications for Noxious Weed Advisory Board

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is accepting applications for the Noxious Weed Advisory Board. The Noxious Weed Board is an advisory committee to the Board of County Commissioners that:

Identifies and prioritizes issues to be addressed by the County's noxious weed program.

Supports and advises the County Commission and County staff on noxious weeds.

Develops and assists with a noxious weed outreach and education program.

The Noxious Weed Advisory Board is comprised of a minimum of seven members who represent a variety of interests, including recreation and tourism, agriculture, public land managers, conservation groups, municipalities, landowners and homeowners.

The Noxious Weed Advisory Board meets monthly on the second Thursday of each month from 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Deschutes Service Building in Bend.

Please contact Kevin Moriarty at (541) 322-7117 or

Kevin.Moriarty@deschutescounty.gov for additional information.