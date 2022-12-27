Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Dec. 25-31

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Dec. 25-31.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Clearing, earthwork and utility work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Dec. 31. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581