Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Jan. 8-14

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of Jan. 8-14.

Deschutes Market Road / Hamehook Road Utility Work (Bend Area) – Utility relocation work will be occurring in the vicinity of the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road intersection.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Clearing, earthwork and utility work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20-Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive through Jan. 13. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581