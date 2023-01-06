Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County to offer free walk-in flu vaccine clinic

Deschutes County Health Services

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Amid a high demand for flu vaccine and limited community supply, Deschutes County Health Services is holding a high-volume community flu clinic next Tuesday.

The walk-in clinic will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the county facility at 2577 NE Courtney Drive in Bend, for anyone 6 months or older eligible for a flu shot. No insurance or appointment are needed.

The regular-strength flu vaccine is for anyone older than 6 months. High-dose flu vaccine, recommended for people 65 and older, won’t be available at this time.

The county noted, “”Hospital bed capacity is decreasing, especially for pediatric aged patients due to respiratory illnesses such as the flu, Covid-19 and RSV. In anticipation of another potential surge of flu cases in February, the best way to protect yourself and the community is to get a flu shot, if you have not yet this season.”

KTVZ news sources

