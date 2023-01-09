Sisters Ranger District plans pile burning west of Hwy. 20 in Glaze Meadow area

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters Ranger District firefighters plan to ignite 51 acres of piles about a mile west of Highway 20 in the Glaze Meadow area on Monday, if conditions are favorable.

Firefighters plan to ignite the piles Monday and could continue through Wednesday, if conditions remain favorable. Smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and Black Butte Ranch. No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Piles may smolder, burn, and produce smoke for several days after ignition. Once ignited, firefighters monitor piles until they are declared out. Please do not report ignitions.

While smoke may linger in the area, removing these large accumulations of woody debris during the winter months minimizes fire danger. The piles are concentrations of leftover materials associated with vegetation management activities being done to help maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading.

What does this mean for you?

The possibility exists for smoke to settle in low-lying areas due to cool night-time temperatures.

When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights

If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke

Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and pile burning in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit centraloregonfire.org/ or fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive wildfire and prescribed fire text alerts.