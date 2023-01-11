Deschutes County urges participation in Faster Internet Oregon broadband speed tests

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Faster Internet Oregon speed test campaign is a statewide broadband mapping effort for Oregonians to report Internet speeds or a lack of connection at home.

The Faster Internet Oregon project will provide decision-makers with data that will:

Identify Oregon homes that lack high-speed Internet;

Clarify which households don't have an Internet connection and why;

Provide cost estimates and assess competitive viability of a variety of technical solutions for areas with identified gaps.

This campaign will help secure infrastructure funding across the state and ensure the funding is equitably allocated so that everyone has access to fast, affordable Internet service.

Please help us identify Oregon's areas with the greatest need for high-speed broadband by using this link: www.FasterInternetOregon.org. It takes less than 1 minute!

Help spread the word to your friends and family. Share the speed test with them in person or online. Please reference the Faster Internet Oregon Campaign or use #FasterInternetOregonCampaign.

The more you help us spread the word, the more data we’ll receive. Having more information increases our eligibility for funding. We can then improve broadband access where it’s needed most.