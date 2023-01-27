Deschutes County road construction update: Week of January 29-February 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of January 29-February 4.

Deschutes Market Road / Hamehook Road Utility Work (Bend Area) - Utility relocation work will be occurring in the vicinity of the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road intersection.

Traffic Information - Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

NE 17th Street Irrigation Work (Terrebonne Area) - Work associated with Central Oregon Irrigation District facilities will be occurring near NE 17th Street between Smith Rock Way and Wilcox Avenue.

Traffic Information - Moderate truck traffic is anticipated in the project vicinity. Road users should exercise caution when travelling in this area.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo-Cooley Project (Bend Area) - Earthwork, paving and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection.

Traffic Information - Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road and Cooley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

For more information, please contact the Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581.