Ready, Set … Read! Stay in and get cozy with the Deschutes Public Library’s Winter Reading Challenge

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — How many books will you read in 2023? Start the new year off with the Winter Reading Challenge (Feb 1 – March 20) to explore new genres, diverse authors and fun activities for a chance to win great prizes from the library. Curl up with a good book and start tracking your progress!

Beginning February 1, adults (ages 18+) can sign up via Beanstack (also available on iOS and Google Play) to read and complete challenges, such as reading a book with two or more authors, or a book with WINTER or SNOW in the title. Participate in the online BINGO card through Beanstack, the popular platform used for Summer with the Library, to track reading milestones and earn badges.

“Book clubs, individual readers and any adult with a library card can sign up,” says Community Librarian Paige Bentley-Flannery. “It’s the perfect time to connect the adult community with debut authors, A Novel Idea books and attend in-person programs.”

The Winter Reading Challenge is an opportunity to celebrate reading while working your way toward great prizes from your library. All participants who complete the Winter Reading Challenge will be automatically entered into the grand prize drawings.

“We are partnering with local businesses to offer randomly selected winners gift cards to Thump, Suttle Tea, BrownBag Popcorn Co., independent bookstores and more,” said Paige. “If you’re looking for a cozy mystery, a brilliant biography or a winter poetry book, join us at the Your Next book Pop-Up events and we’ll have some suggestions as well as titles on hand from the Winter Reading Challenge booklist.”

See the web calendar (dpl.pub/calendar) for pop-up dates. Join the conversation online and tag the Library using #DPLWinterRead.