Mt. Bachelor President-General Manager John McLeod departs for ‘other opportunities’; interim GM named

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor for nearly seven years, is leaving the ski and snowboard resort "to pursue other opportunities," parent Powder Corp. announced Friday.

Here's the full statement provided to NewsChannel 21 by Stacey Hutchinson, vice president of communications and government affairs for the Park City, Utah company. She confirmed that McLeod, who took the GM position in May 2016, is leaving Powdr.

"John McLeod is leaving Mt. Bachelor to pursue other opportunities and will no longer serve as President and General Manager. We thank John for his contributions to Mt. Bachelor and the Central Oregon community and wish him the best in the future. We have a plan in place to support this leadership change and ensure that Mt. Bachelor remains a fantastic place for visitors and staff. Brian Dobias, POWDR’s Senior Vice President of Finance, will serve as the interim General Manager of Mt. Bachelor during which time we will conduct a thorough search for a new general manager."