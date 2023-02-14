Deschutes County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell, rushed to hospital amid life-saving efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An unresponsive Deschutes County Jail inmate was found in their dormitory cell Monday night, prompting immediate life-saving efforts before being taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend, Sheriff Shane Nelson said.

A sheriff’s deputy and a corrections nurse were doing medication distribution around 8:30 p.m. when they found the unresponsive inmate, Nelson said.

Jail staff began immediate life-saving actions while summoning Bend Fire & Rescue medics to the jail. They brought the inmate to the Bend hospital for additional medical care, the sheriff said.

Oregon State Police are investigating the incident, assisted by the Central Oregon Major Incident Team, Nelson said, adding that any further information would be released by OSP.