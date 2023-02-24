Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Feb. 26-March 4

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of February 26 to March 4.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Irrigation crossing work, excavation, and utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road and also near Bowery Lane. Excavation and overhead utility work will be occurring near Tumalo Road and south of Bowery Lane.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road will be closed to traffic at the irrigation crossing between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road between Feb. 27 and April 3. Access will be maintained for local residents. Hunnell Road also remains closed at Bowery Lane through March 6. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road / Hamehook Road Canal Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation canal crossing work will be occurring on Deschutes Market Road west of Hamehook Road. Work will include installation of irrigation service connections.

Traffic Information – A lane shift with intermittent flagging will be in place on Deschutes Market Road between JD Estates Drive and Hamehook Road during work hours. Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Smith Rock Way Irrigation Crossing (Terrebonne Area) – Irrigation work will be occurring on Smith Rock Way near the Crook County boundary.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) –Roundabout and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Work will also be occurring along Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor Project (Bend Area) – Excavation and clearing work will be occurring on Cooley Road west of U.S. 20.

Traffic Information – Cooley Road is closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and O.B. Riley Road through May 1. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue and O.B. Riley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581