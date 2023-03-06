Deschutes County Public Health issues measles advisory after Kentucky outbreak; no Oregon cases so far

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Public Health issued an advisory Monday after an individual infectious with measles attended a large gathering Feb. 17–18 at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky, though no Oregon cases have been reported.

An estimated 20,000 people from other U.S. states and countries attended the gathering in Kentucky, and an undetermined number of these people may have been exposed.

There are zero reported cases of measles in Oregon following this event thus far.

Recommendations for the public (including children) and those who attended the gathering

If you attended the Asbury University gathering on Feb. 17-18 and you are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated against measles:

You should quarantine for 21 days after your last exposure and monitor yourself for symptoms of measles so that you do not spread measles to others.

Symptoms start with fever, cough, runny nose, and pink eye that last 2-4 days before rash appears. The rash usually starts on the face and spreads downward.

If you think that you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your health care provider, urgent care, or emergency room before arriving to be tested. Do not arrive at a health care facility without giving advance notice.

Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness. Anyone who is not protected against measles is at risk. An unvaccinated person can get measles when traveling abroad or in the U.S.

If you attended the gathering and are not up to date on your measles vaccinations, talk to your healthcare provider right away about getting vaccinated after completing your quarantine.

Two doses of MMR vaccine provide better protection against measles than one dose.

For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html, or call Deschutes County Public Health at 541-322-7400.