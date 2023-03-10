Deschutes County road construction update: Week of March 12-18

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of March 12-18.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Irrigation crossing work, excavation, and utility work will be occurring on Hunnell Road. Work will include installation of a piped irrigation crossing between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road and near the intersection of Tumalo Road. Excavation and overhead utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road will be closed to traffic at the irrigation crossing between Sunbeam Lane and Pohaku Road from Feb. 27 through April 3. Access will be maintained for local residents. Hunnell Road also remains closed at Bowery Lane. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. 97. Road users should also anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Butler Market Road Irrigation Crossing (Bend Area) – Irrigation crossing work will be occurring on Butler Market Road as part of a private development project within the City of Bend.

Traffic Information – Butler Market Road will be closed to traffic between Eagle Road and Hamby Road from March 13 through March 17. A designated detour route is in place via Hamby Road, Neff Road and Eagle Road. Access for local traffic will be maintained during construction.

U.S. 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout and structure work will be occurring in the vicinity of the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection. Work will also be occurring along Cook Avenue.

Traffic Information – Old Bend Redmond Highway will remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road.

U.S. 97 and U.S. 20 Bend North Corridor Project (Bend Area) – Excavation and clearing work will be occurring on Cooley Road west of U.S. 20.

Traffic Information – Cooley Road is closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and O.B. Riley Road through May 1. A designated detour route is in place via Empire Avenue and O.B. Riley Road.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581