Deschutes County Planning Commission sets public hearing on Planning Division Work Plan

The public is invited to provide input on the Deschutes County Community Development Department’s Work Plan [https://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/work-plan-annual-report] for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

The Planning Commission will host a public hearing on the Planning Division Work Plan on Thursday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. The public hearing will be held remotely online and in-person at the Deschutes Services Center, which is located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend.

The plan outlines the department’s anticipated projects and goals for the coming year, including the following highlights:

Sustaining high customer service levels while adjusting to staff retention and recruitment challenges.

Addressing housing opportunities through collaboration with cities, our county’s property manager, and exploring rural housing strategies as allowed by State law.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to implement SB 391, Rural Accessory Dwelling Unit legislation.

Amending the Deschutes County Comprehensive Plan to incorporate new existing conditions, goals, and policies.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code to incorporate a new mule deer wildlife habitat inventory.

Coordinating with Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine on growth management projects, including comprehensive plan updates and urban growth boundary amendments.

Amending the Comprehensive Plan to incorporate the Tumalo Community Plan update.

Updating the County Transportation System Plan in coordination with the Road Department and implementing a Sisters Country rural trails plan.

“Public input shapes the Planning Division’s work plan each year. It really makes a difference,” said Community Development Director Peter Gutowsky. The Board of County Commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the full Community Development Department Work Plan in May or June.

For more information about the work plan process or the public hearing, please call (541) 385-1709. Written feedback about the draft Work Plan can be submitted via email to peter.gutowsky@deschutes.org.

About Deschutes County Community Development: CDD’s mission is to facilitate orderly growth and development in the Deschutes County community through coordinated programs of Land Use Planning, Environmental Soils, Building Safety, Code Enforcement, education, and service to the public.