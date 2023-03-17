Even Tumalo Fire Station’s Smokey Bear was wearin’ the green this St. Patrick’s Day
The Smokey Bear who stands watch as a fire prevention reminder outside the Tumalo Fire Station was all decked out by ... someone, for St. Patrick'S Day.
