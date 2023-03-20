Skip to Content
Deschutes County
Deschutes County Community Development moving to electronic permitting system

Beginning in April, Deschutes County Community Development will no longer accept paper plans for building and onsite (septic) permits.

The department is transitioning to electronic submittals to streamline the permitting process. The transition to electronic submittals is expected to decrease permit review times by two weeks.

Residents can apply for building and onsite permits online through the State of Oregon’s ePermitting website at https://aca-oregon.accela.com/oregon/.

Contact the Community Development Department at (541) 388-6575 or visit www.deschutes.org/cd for additional information.

