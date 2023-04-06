Deschutes County 2040 project plans open houses, pop-up events, survey

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- How should low-value farmland be used? What type of housing should be allowed in rural areas? What role should Deschutes County play in parks and recreation? What type of incentives should be offered to conserve water?

As Deschutes County grows over the next 20 years, staff and community members have an opportunity to provide new direction for growth and development in rural Deschutes County.

Community members are invited to provide their thoughts and perspectives on policy directions for key issues facing the county through the next 20 years. For more information on the Deschutes County 2040 Comprehensive Plan Update project, visit www.deschutes.org/2040.

Community – Wide Open Houses

The project team is holding four in-person open houses across the county. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear about the project and break into small groups to discuss key policy directions for a variety of issues. Each meeting follows the same format; there is no need to attend all four meetings. Meetings will be held at the following locations:

Pop-Up Events

Short on time? Join staff at a pop-up event to hear more about the project.

Oliver Lemon’s Pop-Up, Terrebonne, 8431 11th Street, Terrebonne Tuesday, April 11, 11:30-12:30 pm

Alfalfa Store Pop-Up, 26161 Willard Road, Bend Friday, April 14, 11:30-12:30 pm



Online Open House Survey

Can't make it in person? Participate in our online discussion from the comfort of home. The forum is active now at (https://bit.ly/deschutes2040) through May 5.