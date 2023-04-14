House passes Levy’s bill to let Deschutes County use tax foreclosure revenue to target housing insecurity

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bill called "Housing Deschutes Families" (HB 3440) passed the Oregon House unanimously on Wednesday. The bill allows smaller counties, like Deschutes County, to use tax foreclosure receipts to support youth and families experiencing housing insecurity.

“Families in my community are struggling right now with the high cost of housing, and we need common-sense solutions to help them. This bill will give our county a tool it needs to do just that,” says Rep. Emerson Levy (D-Bend), chief sponsor of the bill.

“As the communities in Central Oregon grow quickly, the people who live here deserve our urgent action. They deserve stability and support,” Levy said.

HB 3440 will now be considered in the Oregon Senate.