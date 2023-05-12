Mowing operations next week to close part of Peter Skene Ogden Trail on Deschutes National Forest

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) — Mowing operations are planned next week for Deschutes National Forest lands adjacent to the Peter Skene Ogden Trail, resulting in closure of a segment of the trail, officials said Friday.

Starting Monday, the Peter Skene Ogden Trail will be closed Monday through Friday from the point where the trail crosses to the north side of Paulina Creek running east to the junction at McKay Crossing Campground.

Mowing is slated to start Monday and will last approximately one week.

Once the trail closure is lifted, mowing may still be occurring in the general forest around the trail. People in the area should use caution and stay at least 300 feet away from mowing machinery.

This work helps maintain and restore forest and ecosystem health while reducing hazardous fuels loading. This work will help create a forest that is more resilient to fire, insect infestations and disease.

For more information, please contact the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300.