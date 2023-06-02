Five more campgrounds open for season on Deschutes National Forest; others still closed after late snowfall

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The march from a snowy late winter to a warm, sunny summer for Central Oregon lovers of the outdoors hit another milestone Friday as five more campgrounds, including Cultus Lake, opened on the Deschutes National Forest. But others remain closed for more hazard tree removal and maintenance work.

The newly opened campgrounds included Cultus Lake, Lava Lake, Contorta Flat, Spring and Contorta Point Group Camp.

“Please respect closed campgrounds,” the Forest Service said in a Facebook post. "Our campground concessionaire is working as quickly as possible to get sites open. The lingering snowpack delayed hazard tree identification & removal and pre-season maintenance at many locations. Camping in a closed campground can stop hazard tree removal work further delaying campground openings."

The list of open campgrounds can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/deschutes/recreation.

Officials also reminded that Paulina Lake Campground and the boat launch located within the campground have an increased delayed opening this year due to the volume of hazard trees that require removal. The tentative opening date is slated for June 30.

Gull Point Campground and the boat launch located within the campground are closed for the 2023 season as more than 700 hazard trees have been identified for removal. It will reopen in 2024 following hazard tree removal and clean-up.