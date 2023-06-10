Deschutes County road construction update: Week of June 11-17

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of June 11-17.

Chip Seal (Terrebonne & Redmond Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

NW Pershall Way

NW Coyner Avenue

NW 39th Drive

NW Glenn Meadow Loop

Northwest Way

NW Upas Avenue

NW 35th Street

NW Maple Avenue

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Material stockpiling will be occurring on Rosland Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate construction vehicle traffic entering the roadway during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation and utility work will be occurring along Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Road users should also expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and aggregate base placement will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S.Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Roundabout construction work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the O.B. Riley Road leg will be closed to traffic starting on June 12. A designated detour route is in place via Bailey Road and Tumalo Reservoir Rd

At the Old Bend-Redmond Highway intersection, the existing north approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 remains closed. Traffic will continue to detour on the temporary roadway in close proximity to the existing north approach. The south approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 will also remain closed to traffic between U.S. 20 and Sunset Drive. Sunset Drive will also remain closed at the intersection with Old Bend Redmond Highway. A designated detour route is in place via O.B. Riley Road. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581