Sunriver to test emergency siren on Wednesday at noon

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Sunriver Fire, Sunriver Police and the Sunriver Owners Association will be conducting a test of its emergency siren system on Wednesday, June 14th at noon.

Sunriver is outfitted with five siren towers, similar to what is used in coastal towns to sound the alarm in the event of a tsunami. The towers are strategically placed throughout the 3,300-acre resort community – broadcasting a high-low tone in the event of a catastrophic event that would require evacuation – such as a wildfire.

Activation of the siren system provides an audio cue to those outdoors to stop what they are doing and check the sunriveremergencyinfo.com website to learn more about what is happening as part of the community’s “HEAR IT? CHECK IT! EVACUATE!” campaign.

The testing event is the perfect opportunity for those living or visiting the area to practice their evacuation procedures and familiarize themselves in safely evacuating the community in the event of an actual emergency.

Sunriver residents will be notified of the test via a text alert through Deschutes County 911 Everbridge system on the morning of June 14th. Residents and visitors can opt-in to receive these emergency messages by texting SRALERTS to 888777.

For more information, visit www.sunriveremergencyinfo.com