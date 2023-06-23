Skip to Content
Deschutes County accepting applications for County College program

Deschutes County is accepting applications from residents for its 2023 County College program. County College gives members of the community the opportunity to learn more about County services and programs.

Participants will get a unique look at how Deschutes County functions by hearing from staff in various departments, participating in group discussions and touring county facilities.

County College sessions are held on Tuesday evenings and begin at 5:30 p.m. The 10-week program begins on August 29 and concludes the week of October 30.

Applicants from a range of geographic areas are sought and interest in county programs and services is desired. Due to limited meeting space, not all applicants will be accepted into the program.

To apply, visit www.deschutes.org/countycollege. The application deadline is Friday, July 14 at 5 p.m.

For additional information, please call Stephanie Robinson, (541) 330-4627.

