Deschutes County road construction update: Week of July 2-8

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is Deschutes County's road construction update for the week of July 2-8.

Chip Seal (Tumalo & Bend Areas) – Deschutes County crews will be chip sealing and/or fog sealing the following roads (weather permitting):

Solar Drive

Stellar Drive

Bandley Road

Foster Road

Blue Eagle Road

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Thursday.

Paving of Rosland Road (La Pine Area) – Roadway reconstruction will be occurring on Tracy Road between Wendy Road and Rosland Road.

Traffic Information – Tracy Road is closed to traffic from July 5 through July 8. A detour route is in place via Drafter Road. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) – Excavation and utility work will be occurring along Deschutes Market Road and Hamehook Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should anticipate single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Road users should also expect construction vehicle traffic entering and exiting roadways. Pioneer Loop is not a designated detour route, and is open to local traffic only. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Earthwork and aggregate base placement will be occurring on Hunnell Road between Loco Road and Pohaku Road. Utility work and vegetation trimming will also be occurring along Hunnell Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road remains closed between Rogers Road and Pohaku Road through July 25. Access for local residents will be maintained during construction. Hunnell Road also remains closed between Bowery Lane and Rogers Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. to 6:00 PM, Wednesday through Saturday.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring at the U.S. 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway intersection and the U.S. 20 and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersection.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the O.B. Riley Road leg will remain closed to traffic until July 10. A designated detour route is in place via Bailey Road and Tumalo Reservoir Road.

At the Old Bend-Redmond Highway intersection, the existing north approach of Old Bend Redmond Highway to U.S. 20 remains closed. Traffic will continue to detour on the temporary roadway in close proximity to the existing north approach. Road users should expect delays during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581