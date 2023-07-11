Deschutes County Deputy DA Andrew Doyle receives honor for dedication to drug enforcement

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Doyle was awarded the Outstanding Prosecutor Award by the Oregon Narcotics Enforcement Association and the Oregon-Idaho HIDTA (High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) on Tuesday during an award ceremony in Eagle Crest.

This award recognized DDA Doyle for consistently developing and utilizing innovative and unique prosecutorial approaches to drug-related cases in support of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and local Street Crime Units in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook counties.

In his nomination letter, CODE Team Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp said, "Deputy District Attorney Doyle's dedication to justice and the citizens of central Oregon has removed hundreds of violent and dangerous offenders from the central Oregon community. His efforts have directly contributed to a safer Central Oregon community.

DDA Doyle was also recognized for his cooperative spirit of drug enforcement, the development and application of legal tools used by law enforcement, and his integral role in the investigation, prosecution, and conviction of individuals and criminal organizations engaged in illegal drug trafficking in our communities.

Deschutes County District Attorney Stephen Gunnels said, “This is a well-deserved award. Andrew Doyle has gone above and beyond, working closely with law enforcement, assisting with investigations, and prosecuting drug dealers in our community. That kind of collaboration is essential to our mission.”

DDA Doyle has been with the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office since November 2018 and has been assigned to the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team since 2022. He previously worked in criminal defense after graduating from Notre Dame Law School in 2012 and Boston College in 2009.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. CODE is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the following Central Oregon law enforcement agencies: Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson County District Attorney’s, and the Oregon National Guard.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement task forces, including the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team.

If you are aware of controlled substance violations in your community, please submit your anonymous tip through the DEA online tip-line HERE.