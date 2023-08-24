Merkley, Wyden urge federal drought resiliency investments for Deschutes, Klamath and Rogue River basins

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) – Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., are urging the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to prioritize the Klamath, Deschutes and Rogue River Basins in upcoming federal funding decisions for drought and climate resiliency projects.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees Reclamation, announced up to $195 million in funding opportunities to develop a more resilient water supply, support cooperative watershed management, and safeguard aquatic ecosystems. A large portion of this latest round of funding comes from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is investing $4 billion over five years to address the historic drought in western Reclamation States and territories, with priority given to areas experiencing “long-term drought.”

In their letter to Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton, the senators detailed how prolonged drought in the Klamath, Deschutes, and Rogue River basins especially threatens the many communities and wildlife that rely on them, and why these critical Oregon basins must be prioritized for continued investments that build drought resiliency and a more sustainable future.

“The Klamath, Deschutes, and Rogue River Basins are diverse and ecologically significant regions with significant cultural and economic importance to various Tribes and rural communities,” the senators wrote. “However, these rich ecological landscapes, like much of the West, have faced unprecedented challenges due to persistent drought and limited water supply which cannot meet all the in-stream and out-of-stream demands.”

The senators continued, “Reclamation should consider all options to address ongoing drought conditions in Oregon and throughout the West, including by providing support for projects that conserve water in-stream to benefit endangered or threatened species, increase irrigation efficiency or reduce consumptive water use, restore ecosystems or enhance wildlife habitat, ensure sustainable water deliveries. Each of these basins either has completed or is undertaking a comprehensive watershed planning process to identify key, priority projects that would generate multiple benefits to the landscape, community, and economy.”

Full text of the letter can be found here and as follows below:

Dear Commissioner Touton:

As the Bureau of Reclamation solicits input and interest in the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) under Section 50233 for "other basins experiencing comparable levels of long-term drought" to the Colorado River Basin for additional funding, we ask you to prioritize funding for projects in the Klamath, Deschutes, and Rogue River Basins in Oregon.

In the Klamath Basin, drought conditions have persisted for nearly a decade and will continue to worsen over the next 30 to 50 years. Contributing factors to these conditions include, a general decline in spring snowpack, a reduction in the amount of precipitation falling as snow in the winter, and an earlier snowmelt runoff between the mid and late 20th century. The scope and scale of the drought’s impact on the already-strained people, economies, infrastructure, and wildlife of the Klamath Basin cannot be overstated.

Similarly, the Deschutes River Basin has historically faced wet and dry periods due to its high desert climate. However, starting around the late 1990s, the dry periods become longer, more frequent, and severe, while the wet periods become less frequent, resulting in a diminished aquafer recharge. Climate models also suggest that the Deschutes Basin will shift away from being reliant on snowpack to being primarily supported by rainfall. Due to the diminished recharge and the impacts of climate chaos, it has sadly become the norm for drought declarations to be issued with increasing frequency for some, if not all, parts of the Deschutes Basin. Furthermore, the Deschutes Basin community has led the way with innovative watershed planning efforts that offers multiple shovel-ready multi-benefit projects that can conserve water for wildlife and agricultural producers.

Additionally, the Rogue River Basin has also begun to experience more frequent and severe drought conditions due to below-average precipitation, leading to reduced water availability in rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater sources. Over the past two decades, the Governor of Oregon has issued nine drought declarations for some or all sections of the Rogue Basin. The basin included the 2015 and 2020 federal drought disaster declarations.

Reclamation should consider all options to address ongoing drought conditions in Oregon and throughout the West, including by providing support for projects that conserve water in-stream to benefit endangered or threatened species, increase irrigation efficiency or reduce consumptive water use, restore ecosystems or enhance wildlife habitat, ensure sustainable water deliveries. Each of these basins either has completed or is undertaking a comprehensive watershed planning process to identify key, priority projects that would generate multiple benefits to the landscape, community, and economy.

We greatly appreciate Reclamation’s continued commitment to making investments that ensure water resources can continue to support for the environment, agriculture, fisheries, and local economies through tourism and outdoor recreation here in Oregon. We look forward to working with your agency to continue combating climate chaos and ensure communities in Oregon, and across the West, can have a more sustainable future.

Sincerely,