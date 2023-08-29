Commercial Matsutake mushroom harvesting season begins Sept. 5, extends for two months

CRESCENT, Ore. (KTVZ) – The 2023 season for commercially harvesting Matsutake mushrooms will open for the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette National Forests the day after Labor Day, September 5, and will close November 6.

A commercial permit must be purchased for the picking of any Matsutake mushrooms on National Forests that are harvested for resale. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a half-season permit (valid for 31 consecutive days) or $8 per day with a three-day minimum purchase (picking days do not need to be consecutive). Harvesters must be 18 years or older and have a valid ID to purchase a permit.

In addition to a permit, everyone must have a harvest area map in their possession to gather, transport or sell mushrooms gathered on the Deschutes National Forest. All tools for matsutake harvest cannot exceed one inch wide and 18 inches long. Raking or other ground disturbance is prohibited.

Commercial mushroom picking is not allowed in Crater Lake National Park, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest, Davis Late Successional Reserve, research natural areas, Wilderness areas, developed recreation areas and other designated non-harvest areas. Buying stations are not allowed on National Forest land.

The Forest Service requires commercial harvesters to have written permission from the agency to camp on any National Forest lands. A campground for commercial harvesters opened Monday, August 28 at Little Odell Industrial Camp near Crescent Lake.

The Crescent Ranger District manages the camp, which currently is available free of charge. Site occupancy allows up to 8 persons and 2 vehicles. There are firepits, garbage service and portable restrooms. Water is not available. Please verify and follow current Public Fire Use Restrictions.

For more information about the Little Odell Industrial Camp and fire restrictions, contact Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.

Motorized travel for the purpose of mushroom collection must comply with roads depicted as ‘open’ on the respective mushroom maps.

For more information about the Matsutake mushroom program on the Deschutes National Forest, please call the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.