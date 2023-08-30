Crosswater Golf Course employees honored for saving man who suffered a heart attack on the course

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Each Wednesday, Sunriver Resort invites special guests to honor accomplishments and milestones in the community.

This week, they highlighted three men in particular: Tommy Moore, Mark Meyer and David Pitts, who each played a pivotal role in saving a life.

"We were very fortunate to be where we were at the day of the incident. In the time of the incident, as they say, stars align." Moore said. "Certain times ... You can call it luck, you can call it whatever you want. things happen for a reason, and we're very fortunate that things turned out positive."

All three were on shift at the Crosswater Club the day of the incident.

When Moore stopped to greet a golf cart heading to the next hole, he was told one of the golfers was experiencing painful indigestion. Moore correctly identified the symptoms as a heart attack and escorted the group back to the clubhouse.

By the time they arrived, the man was becoming unresponsive.

Meyer ran out and did chest compressions, while Pitts retrieved an AED machine. Their efforts kept the man's heart going until paramedics arrived and were able to resuscitate him.