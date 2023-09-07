Deschutes County 2040 draft Comprehensive Plan is out for community review, feedback

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The draft Deschutes County 2040 Comprehensive Plan is now available for community review and feedback, the county announced Thursday.

Over the past 16 months, planning staff have engaged community members and technical experts on key issues facing the county. The resulting Deschutes County 2040 plan provides a policy framework for decision-making on land use and planning matters in the rural County for the next twenty years.

The plan will apply to private land in Deschutes County outside of urban growth boundaries.

Staff invites community members to review the draft plan and provide feedback to staff as the project enters the public hearing phase. To view the draft and additional information about the project, please visit www.deschutes.org/2040. A direct link to the 111-page draft plan is: https://weblink.deschutes.org/CDD/DocView.aspx?dbid=0&repo=LFCDD&id=1196375&cr=1

The initial public hearing to gather testimony on the draft plan will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. before the Deschutes County Planning Commission. This is a hybrid hearing. Participants can attend in person at 1300 NW Wall Street, Bend OR 97703, in the Deschutes County Service Center - Barnes and Sawyer Rooms. Participants can attend remotely via Zoom.

Meeting details will be posted to the project webpage www.deschutes.org/2040 closer to the hearing.

Written comments can also be submitted via email to deschutes2040@deschutes.org.