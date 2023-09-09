Deschutes County road construction update: Week of Sept. 10-16

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 10-16.

Paving of Butler Market Road & Dickey Road (Bend Area) – Asphalt paving work will be occurring on Dickey Road between Butler Market Road and Erickson Road.

Traffic Information – Road users should expect single-lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection Improvement (Bend Area) –Signage and fencing work will be occurring at the Deschutes Market Road/Hamehook Road Intersection.

Traffic Information – The Deschutes Market Road-Hamehook Road roundabout is open to all-way traffic starting on Sept. 8. Road users should use caution when navigating the new traffic configuration. Road users should also expect construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway during work hours. Work hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hunnell Road: Loco Road to Tumalo Road Improvement (Bend Area) – Utility work will be occurring between Rogers Road and Tumalo Road. Rock crushing work will also be occurring near Loco Road.

Traffic Information – Hunnell Road is closed to through traffic between Loco Road and Tumalo Road. Local residents should access Bowery Lane from U.S. Highway 97. Intermittent lane closures facilitated by flaggers may also be occurring along Hunnell Rd. Road users should expect delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

Burgess Road Water & Sewer Work (La Pine Area) – City of La Pine utility work will be occurring on Burgess Rd between U.S. 97 and Sunrise Boulevard.

Traffic Information – Shoulder work will be occurring along Burgess Road. Road users should exercise caution.

U.S. Highway 20: Tumalo - Cooley Project (Bend Area) – Paving work will be occurring near the Old Bend-Redmond Hwy and Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley Road intersections.

Traffic Information – At the Cook Avenue/O.B. Riley intersection, the Cook Avenue leg remains closed until Monday night, Sept. 11. Access to U.S. 20 will be maintained via a temporary traffic signal at the 5th Street/U.S. 20 intersection. On Old Bend-Redmond Highway, road users should expect lane closures facilitated by flaggers and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.

*** Note that work hours are subject to change based on weather conditions. ***

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit: deschutescounty.gov or TripCheck.com

Contact: Deschutes County Road Department at (541) 388-6581