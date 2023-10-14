Deschutes County Elections Office to test vote-counting system

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In preparation for the Nov. 7 Special Election, the Deschutes County Clerk’s Office will test the county’s vote-counting system at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct 24.

The certification is conducted before each election and occurs at the County Clerk’s Office which is on the second floor of 1300 NW Wall Street, Suite 202 in Bend. Please RSVP in advance if you plan to attend.

As a reminder, information regarding the measures on the ballot is available online at deschutescounty.gov/elections.

For questions, please contact Deschutes County Elections at (541) 388-6547.