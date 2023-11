A Redmond Fire & Rescue levy and a road district money measure are the only two items on next Tuesday's Special Election ballot in Deschutes County, along with some voters casting ballots on a funding measure in the Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue District. But fewer than 17% of the ballots sent out have been returned so far.

