Deschutes County Planning Commission to hold hearing on proposed new rules to let property owners rent out RVs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Thursday evening, the Deschutes County Planning Commission will host a public hearing on proposed amendments to County Code that would allow property owners in rural residential zones who live in their primary dwelling to rent out an RV on their property, or to rent out space on their property for an RV that is owned or leased by a tenant, excluding short-term/vacation rentals.

The hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Barnes and Sawyer Room, which is located on the first floor of the Deschutes Services Building, at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend. The hearing will be available virtually and remote participation will be available.

Senate Bill (SB) 1013, which was passed in July of this year, allows counties to permit property owners in rural residential zones who live in their primary dwelling to rent out an RV on their property as a residential tenancy subject to certain conditions.

Requirements Outlined in SB 1013

SB 1013 outlines the baseline criteria for RVs as rental dwellings, including:

A single-family dwelling that is occupied as the primary residence of the property owner must be sited on the property

The RV must be owned or leased by the tenant

The property owner must provide essential services to the recreational vehicle space, which are defined as sewage disposal, water supply, electrical supply and, if required by applicable law, any drainage system

SB 1013 prohibits the following:

The RV cannot be utilized as a short-term rental

RVs as rental dwellings are not allowed in urban reserves

There are no other dwelling units on the property besides the primary single-family dwelling and no portion of the single-family dwelling is rented as a dwelling

For additional information, please visit https://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/247-23-000700-ta-rvs-rental-dwellings-text-amendments

Written testimony may be emailed to tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org.