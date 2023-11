In the wake of issues related to hiring homeless consultant Kevin Dahlgren, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office is changing its vendor hiring process, including background checks, vetting of social media and talking to family, friends and employers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.