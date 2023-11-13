Deschutes County Health joins in urgent FDA warning about extremely high lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches

Lake County child consumed recalled product purchased in Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County health officials joined federal and state counterparts Monday in issuing an urgent warning to consumers and retailers to not sell, buy or feed recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée pouches, because the products may contain extremely high levels of lead.

"Multiple children in Oregon with elevated blood lead levels have been identified as having consumed this product," the Deschutes County announcement said. "Deschutes County Health Services has confirmed that recently, a Lake County child consumed the recalled product, which was purchased in Deschutes County."

WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches are distributed nationwide through multiple retailers, including Amazon, Dollar Tree and other online outlets.

Also being recalled are:

Schnucks brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack

Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (i.e., specific lots of UPC 041497216123)

“If you think your child may have consumed recalled fruit pouches in the past few months, you should talk to your child’s health care provider about getting a blood test,” said Rita Bacho, Communicable Disease Program Manager with Deschutes County Public Health.

Bacho said parents or caregivers should stop feeding their children the recalled fruit pouches, regardless if their child has shown any symptoms of lead poisoning.

Symptoms of Lead Toxicity

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

Short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; anemia. Longer-term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremor; weight loss.