Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in finding missing Bend-area woman

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday they are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman last seen around June of this year who was living off the east side of Highway 97 near milepost 132, just north of Bend.

The sheriff’s office recently received a report regarding Kasie Marie Mae Jones, 31, and is asking for the public’s assistance in finding and checking on her welfare, Detective Bryan Morris said.

Jones was described as a white female, 5-foot-1, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. A 2018 photo of Jones was released by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Jones was asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and ask for Detective Morris.