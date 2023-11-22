It’s official: Not nearly enough snow, so Mt. Bachelor’s hoped-for Friday season opening has been postponed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Too-warm and dry conditions have led to what many skiers and snowboarders had expected -- an indefinite postponement of Friday's hoped-for opening of the winter season at Mt. Bachelor.

"Mt. Bachelor is postponing the opening day of the 23/24 winter season, originally scheduled for Friday, Nov 24, due to conditions," Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Burke said Wednesday morning.

"While we have received some solid early season storms in late October/early November, we’ve also seen a few rain events and warmer temps," Burke said.

"In order to build our base for skiing and riding, we’ll need another solid winter storm to safely handle the volume of skiers and riders once the lifts start spinning," she said. "We currently have a base depth of approximately 8” on the lower mountain. Snowmaking operations will resume as soon as temps drop again."

Burke added, "We do not have a new anticipated opening date at this time, but will open as soon as possible, based on conditions and snowfall."

"Our entire team is as excited as anyone to get back on hill to ski and ride, and will be working around the clock to make it happen as soon as Mother Nature allows," she wrote. "Guests with products booked this weekend will be automatically refunded."

Check the latest conditions here: https://www.mtbachelor.com/the-mountain/weather-operations/conditions-report