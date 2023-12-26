Sunriver holds swearing-in ceremony for new Fire Chief Bill Boos

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sunriver Service District and Sunriver Fire Department formally welcomed Fire Chief Bill Boos to the Sunriver Fire Department. The district held an official “swearing in” ceremony in mid-December for the department’s new chief.

The oath of office was administered by Chair of the Sunriver Service District Board of Directors Jim Fister. Chief Boos had the honor of having his son Brady, a member of Bend Fire and Rescue, pin on his badge.

Chief Boos has been serving in the department under contract since August, having retired in the same month as the Deputy Chief of Operations with Bend Fire and Rescue, after 26 years. During his extensive career with Bend Fire, Chief Boos also served as the President of the Oregon Fire Chief’s Association and currently remains on the Board of Directors as the association’s past president.

The chief and his family share a long history with the Sunriver community. His father (Bill Sr.) served as the department’s Assistant Fire Chief from the 1980’s into the early 1990’s. Chief Boos started his own career as a Volunteer Firefighter with the department in 1983 and ultimately was hired as a full-time firefighter/paramedic in 1995.

The Department and District welcome Chief Boos and look forward to his leadership and the wealth of experience he brings back to the organization where he launched his fire career in 1983. Welcome back Chief!