Cluster of 7 small earthquakes recorded off Oregon coast

Earthquake

PORTLAND, Ore. — Six earthquakes struck between 150 and 200 miles off the Oregon coast Thursday morning, following an earthquake in the same area Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, KGW reported.

There is no tsunami threat from any of the quakes, according to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center.

Wednesday's 4.4 magnitude earthquake happened at 2:36 p.m. about 182 miles northwest of Bandon. The quake had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

All six of Thursday morning's earthquakes happened within about 50 miles of each other, according to the USGS map that charts the latest earthquakes. Thursday morning's first earthquake, a 4.3 magnitude quake, struck at 3:25 a.m., followed by a 5.4 earthquake at 3:30 a.m., a 5.2 earthquake at 3:35 a.m., a 5.3 earthquake at 3:58 a.m., a 4.1 earthquake at 6:25 a.m. and a 3.8 earthquake at 6:33 a.m.

The USGS reported all the earthquakes had a depth of about six miles.

"Nothing unusual, nothing alarming, nothing to worry about," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "But it's kind of interesting when we have these little clusters of earthquake activity."

According to the USGS, there were 13 reports from people who said they felt at least one of the earthquakes Thursday morning. Nobody reported feeling Wednesday's earthquake.