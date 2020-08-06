Bend-La Pine Schools names Cuadros new curriculum, instruction leader
One of several recent school administrative changes
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist announced Thursday that Juan Carlos Cuadros has been selected to serve as the district’s new executive director of curriculum and instruction.
Cuadros is currently the principal at Kelly Middle School in Eugene, a position he has served in for four years.
“We are thrilled to welcome Juan to Bend-La Pine Schools and believe he has the leadership skills and knowledge to help push us to the next level of excellence in teaching and learning,” Nordquist said in a news release. “As a school leader, and principal for both Japanese and Spanish language immersion schools, Juan has a strong background in incorporating many voices and perspectives into curriculum and teaching.”
Cuadros, who has served as a building principal at several elementary and middle schools in Eugene, is a native Spanish speaker who is bilingual and bicultural. He has experience as a classroom teacher, a multi-cultural liaison and has worked at the elementary, middle and high school level.
“I am excited for this new chapter in my career, in a great school district and great community,” Cuadros said.
He is passionate about culturally responsive teaching and building relationships. “I want parents and teachers to know that I am a partner with them to develop world class instruction in our schools.”
The executive director of curriculum and instruction leads the teaching and learning department, which includes planning and implementation of professional development for staff, curriculum review and materials adoption and instructional technology.
Several other school administrative changes recently took place:
- Paul Dean, former assistant principal at High Desert Middle School, is now the Director of Safe and Healthy Schools.
- Nole Kennedy, former dean of students at High Desert, is now assistant principal at High Desert.
- Lorin Page, former student services at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School, is now assistant principal at Three Rivers School.
- Eric Powell, former assistant principal at Cascade Middle School, is now Tamarack and Behavior Programs Administrator.
- Julie Stroinski, former assistant principal Bear Creek Elementary School, is now assistant principal at Sky View Middle School.
- Mary Thomas, former Dean of Students at Summit High School, is the interim assistant principal at Summit.
- Gary Timms, former Executive Director of Elementary Programs, is now assistant principal at Buckingham Elementary School.
- Vanessa Tobolski, former assistant principal at Buckingham, is now assistant principal at Cascade.
- Brain Uballez, former assistant principal at Sky View, is now assistant principal at Bear Creek.
