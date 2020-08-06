Bend-La Pine Schools names Cuadros new curriculum, instruction leader

Education

One of several recent school administrative changes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist announced Thursday that Juan Carlos Cuadros has been selected to serve as the district’s new executive director of curriculum and instruction.

Cuadros is currently the principal at Kelly Middle School in Eugene, a position he has served in for four years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Juan to Bend-La Pine Schools and believe he has the leadership skills and knowledge to help push us to the next level of excellence in teaching and learning,” Nordquist said in a news release. “As a school leader, and principal for both Japanese and Spanish language immersion schools, Juan has a strong background in incorporating many voices and perspectives into curriculum and teaching.”

Cuadros, who has served as a building principal at several elementary and middle schools in Eugene, is a native Spanish speaker who is bilingual and bicultural. He has experience as a classroom teacher, a multi-cultural liaison and has worked at the elementary, middle and high school level.

“I am excited for this new chapter in my career, in a great school district and great community,” Cuadros said.

He is passionate about culturally responsive teaching and building relationships. “I want parents and teachers to know that I am a partner with them to develop world class instruction in our schools.”

The executive director of curriculum and instruction leads the teaching and learning department, which includes planning and implementation of professional development for staff, curriculum review and materials adoption and instructional technology.

Several other school administrative changes recently took place: