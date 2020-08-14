Bend-La Pine Schools holding virtual town hall

Education

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families, students and community members are invited to join Bend-La Pine Schools’ Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist for a live Virtual Town Hall focused on back-to-school topics on Wednesday.

English – 4 p.m. Aug. 19; available on Facebook or Vimeo

Spanish – 6 p.m. Aug. 19; available on Facebook or Vimeo

At the conclusion, the district hopes to share the videos on the Bend-La Pine Schools website.

The town hall events are slated to last approximately 45 minutes and will include a presentation from Nordquist, as well as other school leaders, and a short question-and-answer section. Topics to be covered include school schedules, decision-making steps, Bend-La Pine Schools Online, support serves for families and more.