Bend-La Pine Schools holding virtual town hall
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Families, students and community members are invited to join Bend-La Pine Schools’ Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist for a live Virtual Town Hall focused on back-to-school topics on Wednesday.
- English – 4 p.m. Aug. 19; available on Facebook or Vimeo
- Spanish – 6 p.m. Aug. 19; available on Facebook or Vimeo
At the conclusion, the district hopes to share the videos on the Bend-La Pine Schools website.
The town hall events are slated to last approximately 45 minutes and will include a presentation from Nordquist, as well as other school leaders, and a short question-and-answer section. Topics to be covered include school schedules, decision-making steps, Bend-La Pine Schools Online, support serves for families and more.
“We know our families have questions as we head back to school. During this town hall, we want to share information about our planning and preparations to help answer those questions and to reassure families that we are ready and eager to serve our students,” said Nordquist.
